$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

