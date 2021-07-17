-$0.58 EPS Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.61). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 324,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,913. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

