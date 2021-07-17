-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $625,804.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $39.95. 758,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,028. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.85.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

