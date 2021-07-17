$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 845.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.