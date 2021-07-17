0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 13.4% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $474,199.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

