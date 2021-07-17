$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $578.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

