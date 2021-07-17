$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

