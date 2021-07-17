$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of SEE opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

