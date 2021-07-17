$1.29 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

