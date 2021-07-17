$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.42. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kadant stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.23. 14,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,313,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

