$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.86.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

