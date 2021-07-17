$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.