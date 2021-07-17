$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Comerica posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

