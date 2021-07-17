$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.