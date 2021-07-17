$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,319. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

