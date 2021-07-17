$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

