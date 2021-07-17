100,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,240,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

