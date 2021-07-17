1,000,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $10,680,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,350,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000.

DISAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

