103,211 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

