105,000 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSE:TBA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

