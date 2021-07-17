108,177 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

