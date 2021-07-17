10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,513 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $563,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS VCVCU opened at $10.32 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.