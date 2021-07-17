$11.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $11.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.41 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

