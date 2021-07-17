12,521 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $377.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $379.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

