$129.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report sales of $129.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $269.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,619. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

