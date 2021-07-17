$132.14 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $132.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01. Five9 has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

