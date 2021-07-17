1,340,000 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Acquired by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,552,000. Butterfly Network makes up approximately 1.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.