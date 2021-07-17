$137.86 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $137.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.64 million to $138.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $573.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,485,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $54.12 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

