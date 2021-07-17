1,400,000 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 12.73% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

MRAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

