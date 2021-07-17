$142.75 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $142.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.16 million and the highest is $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $558.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $558.92 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banner by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banner by 61.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

