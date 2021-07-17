145,105 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,000. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.79. 2,564,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,034. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $188.07 and a 12 month high of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

