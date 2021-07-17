14,814 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.28 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

