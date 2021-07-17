148,500 Shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.