15,936 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLT opened at $255.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.98. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.