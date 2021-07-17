$160.34 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $160.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.41 million and the lowest is $159.21 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

