1,600,000 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

