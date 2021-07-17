174,192 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

OII opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

