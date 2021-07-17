$182.42 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.98 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.09. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,811 shares of company stock worth $78,379,230 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

