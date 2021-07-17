1,974,376 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,974,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,243,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TIXT stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.10. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

