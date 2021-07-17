1irstcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $25,218.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $25,218.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00304203 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

