$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.36. 607,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.