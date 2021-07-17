205,088 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Bought by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Roth CH Acquisition III makes up about 0.9% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

NASDAQ:ROCRU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

