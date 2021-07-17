208,451 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,230 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

