25,000 Shares in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 12.50% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

CCON opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25. Direxion Connected Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

