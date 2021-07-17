250,000 Shares in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of Ares Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $345,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,500,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

