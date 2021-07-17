$286.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce sales of $286.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.31 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39. Dorman Products has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

