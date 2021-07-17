$30.35 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $128.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $131.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $138.65 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.