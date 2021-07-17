30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$34.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

30429 (TNT.TO) Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.