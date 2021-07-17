$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $134.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AxoGen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 151,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 88,070.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 125,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $812.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

