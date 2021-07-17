$330.52 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce $330.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MSA opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.38. MSA Safety has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

